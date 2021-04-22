Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Pool (POOL) and Halliburton (HAL)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pool (POOL) and Halliburton (HAL).

Pool (POOL)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Pool, with a price target of $417.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $417.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.7% and a 85.4% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pool is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $389.25.

Halliburton (HAL)

Credit Suisse analyst Jacob Lundberg maintained a Hold rating on Halliburton today and set a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg is ranked #2281 out of 7461 analysts.

Halliburton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.03, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

