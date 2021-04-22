Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Pentair (PNR), Baker Hughes Company (BKR) and CSX (CSX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Pentair (PNR), Baker Hughes Company (BKR) and CSX (CSX).

Pentair (PNR)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair assigned a Buy rating to Pentair today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.17, close to its 52-week high of $64.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 74.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Pentair has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.50, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Northland Securities analyst Douglas Becker maintained a Hold rating on Baker Hughes Company yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 55.3% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Chart Industries, Halliburton, and Exterran.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baker Hughes Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.12.

CSX (CSX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Garrett Holland maintained a Buy rating on CSX on April 20 and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.69, close to its 52-week high of $103.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 91.7% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Norfolk Southern.

CSX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.46, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

