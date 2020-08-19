Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Orbital Energy Group (OEG) and LANXESS (OtherLNXSF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Orbital Energy Group (OEG) and LANXESS (LNXSF).

Orbital Energy Group (OEG)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Orbital Energy Group, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.4% and a 43.1% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Koppers Holdings.

Orbital Energy Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

In a report released today, Thorsten Strauss from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS, with a price target of EUR45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is ranked #6173 out of 6895 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $61.44, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR48.00 price target.

