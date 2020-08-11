Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA), Lumentum Holdings (LITE) and Tecnoglass (TGLS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA), Lumentum Holdings (LITE) and Tecnoglass (TGLS).

Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA)

In a report released today, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Motorcar Parts Of America, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Park-Ohio Holdings, The ExOne Company, and S&W Seed Company.

Motorcar Parts Of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 69.7% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Lumentum Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.33.

Tecnoglass (TGLS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Hold rating on Tecnoglass today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tecnoglass with a $6.50 average price target.

