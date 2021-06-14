Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Masco (MAS), Precision Drilling (PDS) and Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Masco (MAS), Precision Drilling (PDS) and Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP).

Masco (MAS)

In a report issued on June 11, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Masco, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

Masco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.88, representing a 21.3% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Precision Drilling (PDS)

In a report issued on June 10, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Precision Drilling, with a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.90, close to its 52-week high of $39.88.

Mackey has an average return of 31.6% when recommending Precision Drilling.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #733 out of 7551 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision Drilling is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.22, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on June 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$53.00 price target.

Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

In a report issued on June 10, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dcp Midstream Partners, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.76, close to its 52-week high of $31.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 63.7% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dcp Midstream Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.90, a -10.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

