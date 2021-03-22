Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Magellan Midstream (MMP), ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) and Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Magellan Midstream (MMP), ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) and Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Magellan Midstream (MMP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.87.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magellan Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.46.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

In a report released today, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.05.

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Kinder Morgan, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.84.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 47.4% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hess Midstream Partners, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Kinder Morgan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.11, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Bernstein also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $17.00 price target.

