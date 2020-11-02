Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Lumentum Holdings (LITE) and MPLX (MPLX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Lumentum Holdings (LITE) and MPLX (MPLX).

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold assigned a Buy rating to Lumentum Holdings today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumentum Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.38, implying a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

MPLX (MPLX)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins assigned a Hold rating to MPLX today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 51.9% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MPLX with a $22.00 average price target.

