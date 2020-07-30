Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Linde (LIN) and Hubbell B (HUBB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Linde (LIN) and Hubbell B (HUBB).

Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, Markus Mayer from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on Linde, with a price target of EUR225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $244.71, close to its 52-week high of $248.88.

Mayer has an average return of 10.1% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #4319 out of 6831 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $239.31 average price target, a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Hubbell B (HUBB)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Hubbell B. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Generac Holdings, and Acuity Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hubbell B is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.00.

