Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) and United Parcel (UPS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) and United Parcel (UPS).

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Lincoln Electric Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.85, close to its 52-week high of $129.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 73.9% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Watts Water Technologies, Altra Industrial Motion, and Mueller Water Products.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lincoln Electric Holdings with a $131.50 average price target.

United Parcel (UPS)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to United Parcel today and set a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.81, close to its 52-week high of $181.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.45, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

