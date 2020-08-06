Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: LCI Industries (LCII), FMC (FMC) and Ingevity (NGVT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on LCI Industries (LCII), FMC (FMC) and Ingevity (NGVT).

LCI Industries (LCII)

Citigroup analyst Shawn Collins maintained a Hold rating on LCI Industries today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.16, close to its 52-week high of $131.71.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LCI Industries with a $128.60 average price target.

FMC (FMC)

In a report released today, PJ Juvekar from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on FMC, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.83, close to its 52-week high of $111.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Juvekar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FMC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.60, implying a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Ingevity (NGVT)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ingevity, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.22.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 57.1% success rate. McNulty covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Ingevity has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.75, implying a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $66.00 price target.

