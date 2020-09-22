Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Kornit Digital (KRNT) and Newell Brands (NWL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Kornit Digital (KRNT) and Newell Brands (NWL).

Kornit Digital (KRNT)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Buy rating on Kornit Digital on September 18 and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.36, close to its 52-week high of $65.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 52.3% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication, Ituran Location And Control, and Magic Software Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kornit Digital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.20, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 20, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

Newell Brands (NWL)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Hold rating on Newell Brands on September 18 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Newell Brands with a $17.63 average price target, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

