Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Propetro Holding (PUMP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Propetro Holding (PUMP).

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Hold rating on Kinder Morgan on January 20 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kinder Morgan with a $16.38 average price target, implying a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $16.00 price target.

Propetro Holding (PUMP)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Propetro Holding on January 20 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 35.5% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Propetro Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.71.

