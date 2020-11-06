Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Global Partners (GLP) and Fastenal Company (FAST)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Global Partners (GLP) and Fastenal Company (FAST).

Global Partners (GLP)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Hold rating on Global Partners yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Global Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Fastenal Company (FAST)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Fastenal Company. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.34, close to its 52-week high of $49.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 51.7% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Fastenal Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.71.

