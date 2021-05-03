Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Generac Holdings (GNRC), Parker Hannifin (PH) and Allegion (ALLE)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Generac Holdings (GNRC), Parker Hannifin (PH) and Allegion (ALLE).

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Buy rating on Generac Holdings on April 29 and set a price target of $401.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $323.95, close to its 52-week high of $364.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 72.9% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Generac Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $386.36, a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Parker Hannifin (PH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin on April 29 and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $313.81, close to its 52-week high of $323.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 64.6% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Parker Hannifin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $353.27, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

Allegion (ALLE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on Allegion on April 29 and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $134.38, close to its 52-week high of $140.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 61.1% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Allegion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.83, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $149.00 price target.

