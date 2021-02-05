Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Fortune Brands (FBHS) and Magellan Midstream (MMP)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fortune Brands (FBHS) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

Fortune Brands (FBHS)

In a report issued on February 2, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Fortune Brands, with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.71, close to its 52-week high of $93.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 56.9% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortune Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.63.

Magellan Midstream (MMP)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream on February 2 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Magellan Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.07, representing a 19.0% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

