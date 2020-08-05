Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: FMC (FMC) and Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on FMC (FMC) and Ingersoll Rand (IR).

FMC (FMC)

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Buy rating on FMC yesterday and set a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FMC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.10.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh maintained a Hold rating on Ingersoll Rand today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.45, close to its 52-week high of $35.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ingersoll Rand with a $33.29 average price target.

