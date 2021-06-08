Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Enbridge (ENB), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and TFI International (TFII)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Enbridge (ENB), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and TFI International (TFII).

Enbridge (ENB)

In a report released today, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Enbridge, with a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.62, close to its 52-week high of $40.42.

Kwan has an average return of 12.1% when recommending Enbridge.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is ranked #192 out of 7545 analysts.

Enbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.17, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

CIBC analyst Robert Catellier maintained a Hold rating on Pembina Pipeline today and set a price target of C$39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.47, close to its 52-week high of $32.73.

Catellier has an average return of 8.2% when recommending Pembina Pipeline.

According to TipRanks.com, Catellier is ranked #892 out of 7545 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $34.28 average price target.

TFI International (TFII)

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang maintained a Buy rating on TFI International today and set a price target of C$120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.14, close to its 52-week high of $96.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 61.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Andlauer Healthcare Group, and Martinrea International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TFI International with a $100.97 average price target, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$129.00 price target.

