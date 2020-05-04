Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Eastman Chemical (EMN), LyondellBasell (LYB) and ITT (ITT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Eastman Chemical (EMN), LyondellBasell (LYB) and ITT (ITT).

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

In a report released today, David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Eastman Chemical, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 65.7% success rate. Begleiter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Axalta Coating Systems, and Westlake Chemical PRN.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eastman Chemical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.73, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell (LYB)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Zekauskas from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 63.3% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and Westlake Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LyondellBasell is a Hold with an average price target of $59.64, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

ITT (ITT)

In a report released today, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on ITT, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 62.8% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ITT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.50, representing a 30.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

