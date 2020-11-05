Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Delek Logistics (DKL) and Wesco International (WCC)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Delek Logistics (DKL) and Wesco International (WCC).

Delek Logistics (DKL)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins reiterated a Hold rating on Delek Logistics today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 52.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delek Logistics is a Hold with an average price target of $35.00.

Wesco International (WCC)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 51.7% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and HD Supply Holdings.

Wesco International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.50, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $65.00 price target.

