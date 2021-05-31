Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Deere (DE), American Woodmark (AMWD) and Genesco (GCO)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deere (DE), American Woodmark (AMWD) and Genesco (GCO).

Deere (DE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Buy rating on Deere on May 27 and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $361.10, close to its 52-week high of $400.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

Deere has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $421.79, implying a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $455.00 price target.

American Woodmark (AMWD)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on American Woodmark on May 27 and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

American Woodmark has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.00, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Genesco (GCO)

In a report issued on May 27, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Genesco, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.00, close to its 52-week high of $60.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 72.3% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genesco with a $60.67 average price target, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on May 27, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

