Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: CV Sciences (OtherCVSI) and Cronos Group (CRON)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CV Sciences (CVSI) and Cronos Group (CRON).

CV Sciences (CVSI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on CV Sciences today and set a price target of $0.95. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 61.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

CV Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cronos Group (CRON)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Sell rating on Cronos Group, with a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.87, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Supreme Cannabis Company, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Cronos Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.09.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.