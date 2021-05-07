Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Cummins (CMI), Saia (SAIA) and WW Grainger (GWW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Cummins (CMI), Saia (SAIA) and WW Grainger (GWW).

Cummins (CMI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Hold rating on Cummins on February 23 and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $265.93, close to its 52-week high of $277.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cummins is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $279.09, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $243.00 price target.

Saia (SAIA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on Saia on April 29 and set a price target of $219.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $236.64, close to its 52-week high of $247.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 81.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Expeditors International, and Covenant Logistics Group.

Saia has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $227.50, which is a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $238.00 price target.

WW Grainger (GWW)

In a report issued on April 30, David Manthey from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on WW Grainger, with a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $459.00, close to its 52-week high of $463.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 75.3% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Builders Firstsource.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW Grainger is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $463.00, which is a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

