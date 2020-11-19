Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Cummins (CMI), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Cummins (CMI), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS).

Cummins (CMI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Hold rating on Cummins on November 17 and set a price target of $222.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $232.11, close to its 52-week high of $244.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is ranked #1563 out of 7093 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $242.75 average price target, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $248.00 price target.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock today and set a price target of $14.35. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.58, close to its 52-week high of $11.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.0% and a 46.0% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Orion Group Holdings, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock with a $14.35 average price target.

Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Otis Worldwide today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.43, close to its 52-week high of $67.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 61.7% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Science Applications, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Otis Worldwide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.20.

