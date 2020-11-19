Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Cummins (CMI) and TC Energy (TRP)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cummins (CMI) and TC Energy (TRP).

Cummins (CMI)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Cummins on November 17 and set a price target of $248.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $233.46, close to its 52-week high of $244.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 68.0% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.64, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TRP)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 70.4% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

TC Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.79, a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$63.00 price target.

