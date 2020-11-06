Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: CryoPort (CYRX), Genco Shipping (GNK) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF)

Catie Powers- November 6, 2020, 8:14 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on CryoPort (CYRX), Genco Shipping (GNK) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF).

CryoPort (CYRX)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on CryoPort, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 80.2% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

CryoPort has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genco Shipping (GNK)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genco Shipping is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released today, Henry Tarr from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., with a price target of EUR23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.64, equals to its 52-week high of $31.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarr is ranked #6523 out of 7028 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.82, a -11.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts