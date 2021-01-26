Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Crane Company (CR) and Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Crane Company (CR) and Broadwind Energy (BWEN).

Crane Company (CR)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Crane Company, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 74.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crane Company with a $88.50 average price target, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

Broadwind Energy received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.18, close to its 52-week high of $12.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 74.2% and a 58.2% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadwind Energy with a $12.50 average price target.

