Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OtherCTTAF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

In a report released today, Frank Schwope from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwope has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -27.7% and a 22.9% success rate. Schwope covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Daimler.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $83.32, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR62.00 price target.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Ajay Patel maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. today and set a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #5655 out of 6517 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. is a Hold with an average price target of $15.86.

