Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OtherCTTAF) and Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) and Lumentum Holdings (LITE).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

UBS analyst David Lesne maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft on January 15 and set a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $141.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lesne is ranked #1233 out of 7233 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.63, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 78.7% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumentum Holdings with a $110.70 average price target, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

