Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Construction Partners (ROAD) and Interface (TILE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Construction Partners (ROAD) and Interface (TILE).

Construction Partners (ROAD)

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Buy rating on Construction Partners today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.95.

Wilson has an average return of 47.3% when recommending Construction Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #535 out of 7498 analysts.

Construction Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50.

Interface (TILE)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Interface. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.94, close to its 52-week high of $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 55.3% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Genuine Parts Company, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Interface has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

