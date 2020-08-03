Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: CNH Industrial (CNHI), Aptiv (APTV) and DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CNH Industrial (CNHI), Aptiv (APTV) and DuPont de Nemours (DD).

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy downgraded CNH Industrial to Hold on July 31 and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

CNH Industrial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.70.

Aptiv (APTV)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv on July 30 and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptiv with a $83.25 average price target, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

In a report issued on July 30, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on DuPont de Nemours, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 59.8% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DuPont de Nemours is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.60, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

