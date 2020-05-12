Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Chromadex (CDXC), Bloom Energy (BE) and The ExOne Company (XONE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Chromadex (CDXC), Bloom Energy (BE) and The ExOne Company (XONE).

Chromadex (CDXC)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Chromadex, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.46, close to its 52-week high of $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 46.1% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and JC Penney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chromadex with a $6.33 average price target, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Bloom Energy (BE)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Bloom Energy. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 53.2% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Canadian Solar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bloom Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

The ExOne Company (XONE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on The ExOne Company yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 42.4% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The ExOne Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, implying a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

