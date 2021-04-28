Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: CH Robinson (CHRW), TechnipFMC (FTI) and John Bean Technologies (JBT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CH Robinson (CHRW), TechnipFMC (FTI) and John Bean Technologies (JBT).

CH Robinson (CHRW)

In a report released today, Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on CH Robinson, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 81.1% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Kansas City Southern, and TFI International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CH Robinson is a Hold with an average price target of $95.00, which is a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report released today, Phillip Jungwirth from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungwirth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Jungwirth covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pioneer Natural, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Diamondback.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.96, representing a 34.8% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

John Bean Technologies (JBT)

In a report released today, Joel Tiss from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on John Bean Technologies, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.54, close to its 52-week high of $151.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 68.2% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Enterprises A, Carlisle Companies, and Parker Hannifin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for John Bean Technologies with a $159.33 average price target, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

