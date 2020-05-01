Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Builders Firstsource (BLDR), Energy Recovery (ERII) and Johnson Controls (JCI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Builders Firstsource (BLDR), Energy Recovery (ERII) and Johnson Controls (JCI).

Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Hold rating on Builders Firstsource today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

Builders Firstsource has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.73, which is a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Energy Recovery (ERII)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Energy Recovery yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.1% and a 30.7% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energy Recovery is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Johnson Controls (JCI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Johnson Controls today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Johnson Controls with a $34.33 average price target, which is a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on JCI: