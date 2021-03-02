Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), Forward Air (FWRD) and Delta Airlines (DAL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), Forward Air (FWRD) and Delta Airlines (DAL).

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Beacon Roofing Supply. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.78, close to its 52-week high of $49.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Genuine Parts Company, Wesco International, and Fastenal Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beacon Roofing Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.25.

Forward Air (FWRD)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Forward Air yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.67, close to its 52-week high of $88.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 77.5% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forward Air with a $96.50 average price target, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $101.00 price target.

Delta Airlines (DAL)

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Delta Airlines. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.06, close to its 52-week high of $50.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 59.1% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Delta Airlines with a $50.36 average price target, implying a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

