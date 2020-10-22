Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Autoliv (ALV), TechnipFMC (FTI) and Siemens AG (OtherSIEGY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Autoliv (ALV), TechnipFMC (FTI) and Siemens AG (SIEGY).

Autoliv (ALV)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Hold rating on Autoliv on October 20 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.50, close to its 52-week high of $87.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 46.5% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Autoliv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.50, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on October 19, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital upgraded TechnipFMC to Buy, with a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.21, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.12, implying a 54.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG on October 19 and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.53, close to its 52-week high of $73.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #3914 out of 7011 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $157.01.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.