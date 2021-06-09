Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Autoliv (ALV), DHT Holdings (DHT) and TechnipFMC (FTI)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autoliv (ALV), DHT Holdings (DHT) and TechnipFMC (FTI).

Autoliv (ALV)

In a report issued on June 7, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital downgraded Autoliv to Hold, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.49, close to its 52-week high of $108.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autoliv is a Hold with an average price target of $107.27.

DHT Holdings (DHT)

In a report issued on June 7, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings, with a price target of $9.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.34, close to its 52-week high of $6.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 88.1% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHT Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.75, which is a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on June 7, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.60.

Roger has an average return of 2.2% when recommending TechnipFMC.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #544 out of 7545 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $10.24 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.