Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: ASML Holding (ASML), Precision Drilling (PDS) and Freehold Royalties (OtherFRHLF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on ASML Holding (ASML), Precision Drilling (PDS) and Freehold Royalties (FRHLF).

ASML Holding (ASML)

In a report issued on January 7, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna maintained a Hold rating on ASML Holding, with a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $509.51, close to its 52-week high of $514.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

ASML Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $486.92.

Precision Drilling (PDS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki maintained a Hold rating on Precision Drilling on January 7 and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.1% and a 44.5% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Inter Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision Drilling is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.60, which is a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties on January 7 and set a price target of C$8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.4% and a 32.6% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freehold Royalties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.55, which is a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

