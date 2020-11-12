Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Applied Materials (AMAT) and Mueller Water Products (MWA)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Applied Materials (AMAT) and Mueller Water Products (MWA).

Applied Materials (AMAT)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.16, close to its 52-week high of $75.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 78.8% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Materials with a $76.73 average price target.

Mueller Water Products (MWA)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Mueller Water Products on November 10 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mueller Water Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.17, which is a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

