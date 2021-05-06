Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Applied Materials (AMAT) and Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Applied Materials (AMAT) and Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE).

Applied Materials (AMAT)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Materials, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $127.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 55.0% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Materials with a $156.18 average price target, representing a 20.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE)

Jefferies analyst Matthew Fishbein maintained a Hold rating on Core-Mark Holding Company today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.08, close to its 52-week high of $43.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Fishbein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Fishbein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Casey’s General.

Core-Mark Holding Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50.

