Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Ametek (AME), Xylem (XYL) and Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ametek (AME), Xylem (XYL) and Sunnova Energy International (NOVA).

Ametek (AME)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Ametek today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.1% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ametek with a $118.50 average price target, a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Xylem (XYL)

In a report released today, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Xylem, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.91, close to its 52-week high of $93.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xylem with a $85.43 average price target.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen maintained a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Shen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 44.8% success rate. Shen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Generac Holdings, and JinkoSolar.

Sunnova Energy International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.33, a 44.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

