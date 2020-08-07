Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Ametek (AME), Sealed Air (SEE) and Adient (ADNT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ametek (AME), Sealed Air (SEE) and Adient (ADNT).

Ametek (AME)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Ametek today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.09, close to its 52-week high of $102.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ametek with a $105.67 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Sealed Air (SEE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar maintained a Hold rating on Sealed Air today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sealed Air with a $38.67 average price target, implying a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Adient (ADNT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Armintas Sinkevicius maintained a Hold rating on Adient today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 48.0% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adient with a $18.00 average price target.

