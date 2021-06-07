Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: ACM Research (ACMR) and Aptiv (APTV)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACM Research (ACMR) and Aptiv (APTV).

ACM Research (ACMR)

In a report issued on June 4, Donnie Teng from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on ACM Research, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.95.

Teng has an average return of 49.8% when recommending ACM Research.

According to TipRanks.com, Teng is ranked #1499 out of 7544 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACM Research with a $117.50 average price target.

Aptiv (APTV)

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Sell rating on Aptiv on June 2 and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.75, close to its 52-week high of $160.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Das is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 57.6% success rate. Das covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Motors, GoodYear Tire, and Stellantis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.91.

