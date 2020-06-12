Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: ABB (ABB) and CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ABB (ABB) and CNH Industrial (CNHI).

ABB (ABB)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on ABB yesterday and set a price target of CHF21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Nestlé SA.

ABB has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $18.58.

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

In a report released yesterday, Alexandre Raverdy from Kepler Capital downgraded CNH Industrial to Hold, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 43.5% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNH Industrial is a Hold with an average price target of $7.10.

