Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: 3M Company (MMM), BorgWarner (BWA) and Caterpillar (CAT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on 3M Company (MMM), BorgWarner (BWA) and Caterpillar (CAT).

3M Company (MMM)

In a report released today, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on 3M Company, with a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, and Trane Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 3M Company is a Hold with an average price target of $156.40, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on March 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

BorgWarner (BWA)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BorgWarner, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 50.7% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and Twin Disc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BorgWarner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.25, which is a 42.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Caterpillar (CAT)

In a report released today, Jamie Cook from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Caterpillar, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $128.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 52.7% success rate. Cook covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, MasTec, and Fluor.

Caterpillar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.36, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

