Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF) and Kelt Exploration (OtherKELTF)

Carrie Williams- July 16, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) and Kelt Exploration (KELTF).

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

CIBC analyst David Popowich maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources today and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Popowich is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Popowich covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Vermilion Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $2.02 average price target, a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

In a report released today, Jamie Kubik from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Kelt Exploration, with a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.2% and a 24.8% success rate. Kubik covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Bonterra Energy, and NuVista Energy.

Kelt Exploration has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts