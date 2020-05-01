Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF) and AltaGas (OtherATGFF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) and AltaGas (ATGFF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Whitecap Resources, with a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.6% and a 26.3% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $1.97 average price target, which is a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

AltaGas (ATGFF)

Raymond James analyst David Quezada maintained a Hold rating on AltaGas today and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 71.4% success rate. Quezada covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Northland Power, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AltaGas with a $13.45 average price target, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

