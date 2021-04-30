Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF) and AltaGas (OtherATGFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) and AltaGas (ATGFF) with bullish sentiments.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 38.6% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $6.26 average price target, which is a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AltaGas (ATGFF)

In a report released yesterday, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AltaGas, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.24, close to its 52-week high of $18.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Pembina Pipeline, and Inter Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AltaGas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.96, implying an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ATGFF: