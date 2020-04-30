Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: WEC Energy Group (WEC), Public Service Enterprise (PEG) and Valero Energy (VLO)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WEC Energy Group (WEC), Public Service Enterprise (PEG) and Valero Energy (VLO).

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Sell rating on WEC Energy Group today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.50.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.4% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WEC Energy Group is a Hold with an average price target of $90.40, a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Public Service Enterprise (PEG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Buy rating on Public Service Enterprise today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 54.2% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, American Electric Power, and South Jersey Industries.

Public Service Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.64, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Argus Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Valero Energy (VLO)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins reiterated a Buy rating on Valero Energy today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Jenkins covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Valero Energy with a $67.58 average price target, which is a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

