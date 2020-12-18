Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Viper Energy (VNOM) and Concho Resources (CXO)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Viper Energy (VNOM) and Concho Resources (CXO).
Concho Resources (CXO)
Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on Concho Resources on December 10 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.07.
According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.5% and a 28.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.
Concho Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.65.
