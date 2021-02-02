Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Vermilion Energy (VET) and Pioneer Natural (PXD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vermilion Energy (VET) and Pioneer Natural (PXD) with bullish sentiments.

Vermilion Energy (VET)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Buy rating on Vermilion Energy on November 9 and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.4% and a 33.4% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vermilion Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $5.55, a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$8.00 price target.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

In a report issued on January 22, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural, with a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.1% and a 30.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $151.62, which is a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

